Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$18.61

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTL. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

