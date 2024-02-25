Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $14.33

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

LUNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $414.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,326,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 242,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

