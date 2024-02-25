Brokerages Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $71.83

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

