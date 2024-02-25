Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $131.50

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

