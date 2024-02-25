Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $15.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $371.96 on Friday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $374.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

