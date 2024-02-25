Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

RCUS stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

