Brokers Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

NYSE:CRL opened at $247.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $251.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

