Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BG opened at $93.65 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

