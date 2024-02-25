Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,271.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,271 ($41.19) and last traded at GBX 3,247 ($40.88), with a volume of 6802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,257 ($41.01).

Several research firms have commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,202.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,005.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

