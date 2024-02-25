Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,271.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,271 ($41.19) and last traded at GBX 3,247 ($40.88), with a volume of 6802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,257 ($41.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).
Read Our Latest Research Report on BNZL
Bunzl Stock Up 1.5 %
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.