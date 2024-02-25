Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $74,394,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $227.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

