BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

