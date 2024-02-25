C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,470,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,961,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,338 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,629,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

