CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $369.89, with a volume of 4297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

