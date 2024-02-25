Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Reduced by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

