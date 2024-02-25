Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $83,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

