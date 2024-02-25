Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Critical Contrast

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.91%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Fenikso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $41.17 billion 1.70 $8.41 billion $4.77 13.69 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 17.32% 20.89% 10.69% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.34, meaning that its share price is 2,134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

