Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

