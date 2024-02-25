Capital One Financial Weighs in on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 926,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,643,377.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

