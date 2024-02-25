Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Releases Earnings Results

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Capstone Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

