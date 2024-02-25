Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $504.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

