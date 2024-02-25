Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $356.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $357.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

