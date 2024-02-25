Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.70% of Carpenter Technology worth $89,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

CRS stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

