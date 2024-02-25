Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRI opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Carter’s by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

