Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 13009553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.