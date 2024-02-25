Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 13009553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

