Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.20.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

