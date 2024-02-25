Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after purchasing an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

