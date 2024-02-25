CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAVA opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.