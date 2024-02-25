CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$68.94 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$71.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

