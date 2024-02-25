Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.86

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 429365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

