Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

