Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,872 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

