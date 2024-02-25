Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

