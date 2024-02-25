CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of CEVA worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 13.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA opened at $22.20 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

