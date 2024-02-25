ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of ChampionX worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ChampionX by 114.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.5 %

CHX opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

