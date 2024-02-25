Chardan Capital Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $112.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.