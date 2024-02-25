ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $7.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
