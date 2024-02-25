Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

