Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $597.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $587.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.19. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $610.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Chemed
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.