Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $368.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.53), with a volume of 110181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £965.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,715.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Insider Activity at Chemring Group

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.09), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,461.22). In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($769,258.78). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.09), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,461.22). In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,075 shares of company stock worth $93,768,502. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.