Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.44) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of £965.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,715.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.04.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.21), for a total value of £142,457.68 ($179,372.55). In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,461.22). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($179,372.55). Insiders have sold 273,075 shares of company stock worth $93,768,502 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

