Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Cheniere Energy worth $276,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.