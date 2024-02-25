Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

