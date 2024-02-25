CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Issues Earnings Results

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,948.53%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

