CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08, reports. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million.

CI Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.54 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.