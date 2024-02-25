CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 544.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $199.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

