CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 402.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 43.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,124 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

