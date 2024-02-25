CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,232 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

NYSE FTAI opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

