CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2,642.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

