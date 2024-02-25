CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,137 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

OGS stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

