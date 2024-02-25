CI Investments Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,102.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Saia Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $563.59 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $571.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.47.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

